“Pwede po nilang gamitin ‘yan hanggang kung kailan nila gustong gamitin hanggang sa makapag-retire po sila,” Garcia said.

Previously, teachers were required to use their service incentive leaves within the year they were granted.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) welcomed the change.

“Hindi tayo papayag na buwis-buhay na ang serbisyo, bubuwisan at babaratin pa ang kompensasyon at benepisyo. Tagumpay ito ng ating sama-samang pagkilos at paninindigan para sa ating karapatan at kagalingan,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

ACT also renewed its call for election service honoraria of at least P15,000, tax exemptions for the compensation and overtime pay should election work extend beyond regular hours.

P3B more needed if BSKE postponed

Meanwhile, Garcia said Comelec would need an additional P3 billion for each year the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are postponed.

The BSKE are scheduled for 2 November, but proposals have been made to delay the polls.

Garcia said the additional funding would be needed to accommodate the anticipated increase in voter registrants during an extended registration period.

If the 2 November elections do not push through, Comelec could resume voter registration as early as September and continue it until September next year.

“So, we are expecting that long period which is about one year, there are many voters that will register, and therefore, we need additional budget,” Garcia said.

Voter registration is currently scheduled to resume in February next year.

Comelec has a P19-billion budget for this year's BSKE, of which P8 billion has already been spent on ballot printing, election paraphernalia and overtime pay for personnel involved in preparations.

Of the remaining P11 billion, P9 billion is earmarked for electoral board members, while P1 billion each is allocated for training and the deployment of election paraphernalia.

Garcia said some materials, including ballots, could still be used if the elections are postponed. Other supplies, such as indelible ink and pens, could expire.

Comelec is hoping for a decision on proposals to postpone the BSKE by September.