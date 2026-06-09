ONE LAST HUG

Promising Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team recruit Rene Clert Baterbonia’s grieving mother wants some answers following her son’s tragic death during a teambuilding activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Monday.
An emotional Rovelyn Baterbonia arrived in Manila on Tuesday, still in shock and disbelief but determined to seek justice for his child, who, along with sophomore Nigerian student-athlete Divine Adili, perished in a drowning incident.
“That’s my biggest question. Why did they have to go to the beach? My son plays basketball and not swimming. It’s too painful,” the Baterbonia matriarch wailed as she talked to the media at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.
The 19-year-old Ateneo de Davao product was with the team for only a week after leading Davao Region to a runner-up finish in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in his hometown in Agusan del Sur.
He embraced Rovelyn tightly in what turned out to be their final hug as the young cager bid goodbye to his mother for his flight to Manila, filled with dreams of someday giving his family a better life through the sport he loved.
Ateneo took in the talented 6-foot-4 forward to help the Tab Baldwin-coached Ateneo in its upcoming campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 89.
Baterbonia was the 2025 Palaro Most Valuable Player and anchor of the Davao Region squad’s first-ever title in the annual multi-sport event.
Rovelyn said she had no prior knowledge that the team would hold an out-of-town team building event.
“When they oriented us, they didn’t say that they would have a training like that. Because if they had said that, I would have asked my son, if he would you be able to do that? So that we could make a decision,” she said.
Rovelyn recalled her son informed her of the team-building and that he would surrender his phone once the team starts its activities.
“My son suddenly texted me, he said ‘Ma, I won’t be having my cellphone for a week because we’re having training in Baler,’” she said.
“He said that he couldn’t use his cell phone. I told him to be careful and take care of his body. Because I thought it was just a (basketball) training not a military training. What is that?” Rovelyn added.
“Then, suddenly someone texted me asking if I could get a call. The person didn’t call me, I was the one who called. When I called, I was informed that Rene had an accident. He drowned.”
No foul play
Authorities handling the case said that the tragedy was purely accidental, debunking allegations of “initiation” and accusations of extreme training that undermined safety.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) ruled out any foul play.
“Based on the statements given by their colleagues, this is purely an accident. It was a natural accident, it was unexpected and there were no signs of foul play in this incident,” Aurora Police Provincial Director Colonel Percival Pineda said.
The incident occurred at the Hermanos Leisure Farm and Surf Camp in Barangay Libis around 2:40 p.m.
The players were participating in a team activity near the beachfront when they were suddenly caught by strong currents.
“They were having an activity in a shallow area but were caught by strong currents toward the deeper part of the sea,” Pineda said.
Rescue efforts were immediately carried out by the victims’ companions and resort lifeguards.
“Their companions and lifeguards of the resort tried to rescue them but unfortunately the players perished in the incident,” Pineda added.
Police said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office was alerted at around 3:15 p.m., prompting the immediate deployment PNP personnel, the Philippine Coast Guard, and local responders.
Officials said that the group had been conducting similar activities in the same resort for years.
Following the incident, past podcasts featuring former players Mike Nieto, SJ Belangel, Anton Asistio and Shaun Ildefonso discussing similar activities during their time with Ateneo circulated online.
House inquiry looms
Meanwhile, a lawmaker expressed his intent to conduct an investigation at the House of Representatives concerning the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a statement to reporters, Pinoy Workers Partylist Rep. Karl Fernandez Legazpi said that he would be filing a House Resolution urging the House Committee on Youth and Sport Development to launch a probe into the unfortunate development.
Legazpi, a former Commissioner of the National Youth Commission, noted that the tragedy was undoubtedly a “heartbreaking loss” for the family of the victims, the school that they represent, and the entire Philippine sports community.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the entire Ateneo community following the tragic deaths of student-athletes Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia during a team-building activity in Aurora,” he stated.
“This loss reminds us that while sports cultivate discipline, resilience, and excellence, institutions entrusted with the development of young athletes must likewise be held to the highest standards of safety, care, and accountability,” he added.
The lawmaker mentioned that the investigation would not only focus on what happened to the student-athletes, rather it aims to enforce measures that would prevent a similar incident from occurring.