ONE LAST HUG

“When they oriented us, they didn’t say that they would have a training like that. Because if they had said that, I would have asked my son, if he would you be able to do that? So that we could make a decision,” she said.

Rovelyn recalled her son informed her of the team-building and that he would surrender his phone once the team starts its activities.

“My son suddenly texted me, he said ‘Ma, I won’t be having my cellphone for a week because we’re having training in Baler,’” she said.

“He said that he couldn’t use his cell phone. I told him to be careful and take care of his body. Because I thought it was just a (basketball) training not a military training. What is that?” Rovelyn added.

“Then, suddenly someone texted me asking if I could get a call. The person didn’t call me, I was the one who called. When I called, I was informed that Rene had an accident. He drowned.”