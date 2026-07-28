Under the approved resolutions, the 18 respondents will face 10 separate Informations consisting of:

Six counts of cyberlibel under Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; and

Four counts of perjury.

Baligod will be named as a co-accused with the respondents in certain Informations. A separate Information charging him with one count of cyberlibel under Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act No. 10175 will also be filed.

The DOJ said the Informations will be filed before the appropriate courts.

Other complaints covered by the resolutions were dismissed for lack of prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction.

The department said the findings were based on an evaluation of the evidence submitted by the parties during the preliminary investigation.

It added that the approval of the prosecution panels' recommendations constitutes a determination, for purposes of preliminary investigation, that prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction exists.

The cases will proceed before the appropriate courts in accordance with the law and due process.