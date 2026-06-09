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Northern Samar's top rape suspect arrested in Pasig

Northern Samar's top rape suspect arrested in Pasig
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A regional top most wanted person in Northern Samar was arrested in Pasig City early Tuesday, ending months of evasion and bringing a suspect facing five counts of statutory rape back into police custody.

Northern Samar's top rape suspect arrested in Pasig
Rizal cops capture rape suspect
Northern Samar's top rape suspect arrested in Pasig
Top regional fugitive apprehended

Authorities served a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Catarman, Northern Samar against alias "Mimi," 33, during a joint operation along M. Eusebio Avenue in Barangay San Miguel. The operation involved personnel from the Pasig City Police Station, Lope de Vega Municipal Police Station, CIDG-Northern Samar, RIU, PFU, NCR-EDIT and NISG-NCR.

According to investigators, the 12-year-old victim told authorities she was washing dishes at home when her stepfather called her to a bedroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect underwent a medical examination before being turned over to the Lope de Vega Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and court proceedings.

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