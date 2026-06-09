Northern Samar's top rape suspect arrested in Pasig

Authorities served a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Catarman, Northern Samar against alias "Mimi," 33, during a joint operation along M. Eusebio Avenue in Barangay San Miguel. The operation involved personnel from the Pasig City Police Station, Lope de Vega Municipal Police Station, CIDG-Northern Samar, RIU, PFU, NCR-EDIT and NISG-NCR.

According to investigators, the 12-year-old victim told authorities she was washing dishes at home when her stepfather called her to a bedroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect underwent a medical examination before being turned over to the Lope de Vega Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and court proceedings.