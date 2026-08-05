German experts also conducted lectures, case studies, and tabletop exercises to enhance the investigative and crisis negotiation capabilities of AKG personnel.

"I have directed the Anti-Kidnapping Group to cascade the best practices and techniques learned during the training to field units," Nartatez said.

"The best practices and techniques they learned will be integrated into our investigative procedures, crisis negotiation protocols, and operational planning to further improve our capability to safely resolve kidnapping incidents and bring offenders to justice," he added.

Nartatez also instructed the AKG to conduct regular simulation exercises on kidnapping response and hostage negotiation with field units.

He said the knowledge gained from the training would strengthen the PNP's ability to respond to kidnapping incidents and better protect the public.

The PNP chief also warned criminal groups that the organization would continue enhancing its operational capability through training and international cooperation.

"To those who continue to engage in kidnapping and other serious crimes, let this serve as a warning that the PNP is continuously improving its capabilities and strengthening partnerships to track you down," Nartatez said.

"We will relentlessly pursue every lead, rescue every possible victim, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," he added.