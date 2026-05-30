Rizal cops capture rape suspect

Police said the suspect was the subject of warrants issued by Branch 79 of the Regional Trial Court in Morong, Rizal.

He faces three counts of statutory rape and one count of lascivious conduct in violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The court did not recommend bail for the statutory rape charges. Bail was set at P200,000 for the lascivious conduct case.

Following his arrest, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and taken to the Baras Municipal Police Station for documentation and further legal proceedings.