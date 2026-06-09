Gatchalian rejects power-sharing proposal, says Senate leadership settled

“During the June 3 session, it was clear who was elected Senate President pro tempore and who was designated as acting Senate President. It is clear who was designated and elected. There is only one,” Gatchalian said.

“So a power-sharing arrangement is not possible because only one person was elected,” he added.

The senator made the statement when asked about suggestions raised by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano that a leadership-sharing arrangement could be considered while awaiting any possible action from the Supreme Court on the ongoing leadership dispute in the Senate.

Gatchalian said no communication had been received from the high court regarding any petition or request involving the Senate leadership issue.

“We have not received anything from the Supreme Court. Any request to comment or any request to file documents, we have not received any,” he said.

He also said his group had no plans to seek intervention from the court.

“None. We have no initiative to do that,” Gatchalian said.

The senator likewise maintained that Senate operations, including preparations for the impeachment proceedings, would continue based on timelines previously discussed by senators.

“We will follow the timeline that was discussed during the caucus, and preparations for the impeachment proceedings are continuing,” he said.

Gatchalian added that under Senate rules, the acting Senate President would preside over proceedings in the absence of the Senate President.

“By operation of our rules, the acting Senate President will serve as the presiding officer,” he said.

His remarks came amid continuing speculation over Senate leadership and reports of efforts to gather support for another vote on the chamber’s top post.