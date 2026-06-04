Palace recognizes Gatchalian as Senate leader, not Cayetano

“The minority now is the group of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. So sino ba ang dapat masunod, minority ba o majority? Kung may mangyayaring botohan o pagdedesisyon, siyempre, majority rules,” Castro said.

She cited the landmark Supreme Court case Avelino v. Cuenco, which she said supports the position that Senate leadership ultimately depends on the support of the chamber's majority.

Castro argued that the Senate's effective membership had been reduced because Jinggoy Estrada remains detained on a plunder charge while Ronald dela Rosa is beyond the chamber's coercive jurisdiction due to an international arrest warrant.

According to the Palace, the recognized number of senators is therefore 22, making 12 votes sufficient to constitute a majority.

The administration also pointed to the appearance of Francis Escudero during Wednesday's session, which increased the bloc supporting the leadership change to 12 members. The group subsequently elevated Gatchalian to Senate president pro tempore, allowing him to assume the role of acting Senate president after the position was declared vacant.

“So ang kinikilala ng Palasyo ay ang liderato ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian,” Castro said. “Tayo ay umaayon lamang sa jurisprudence, sa batas at sa rule of law.”

Castro also disclosed that the new Senate majority is expected to formally request a special session from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. She said the President is inclined to grant the request provided valid grounds are presented.

“The President is inclined to give in to the official request for the special session,” Castro said, adding that the administration does not want Senate work delayed by the ongoing leadership dispute.

She urged senators to resolve the impasse before the President's State of the Nation Address in July.

“Unang-una iyong internal problems ng Senado dapat sila muna ang mag-sort out nito,” Castro said.

Asked what message the Palace had for senators amid the controversy, Castro replied: “Umayos kayo.”