Brawner dismisses coup rumors, says AFP remains loyal

Brawner said continuous internal monitoring has not uncovered any threat from within the military ranks.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang ginawa nating monitoring din within the Armed Forces of the Philippines. So far wala naman po kaming nakikitang threats coming from within the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Ako po ay talagang naniniwala na ang ating mga sundalo ay disiplinado and very professional. Kaya coming from the commanders on the ground, sabi nila wala silang nakikitang threat from the inside," he said.

Amid the ongoing Senate leadership impasse, Brawner stressed that the military remains unaffected and continues to perform its primary mission.

"Hindi naman apektado. We are just watching. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ginagawa nating trabaho, depensahan ang ating bansa," he said.

The AFP chief, however, said reports and social media posts calling for rallies or other destabilization efforts are being taken seriously and are under close scrutiny.

"Siniseryoso natin ang mga ganitong banta, mga report. Monitoring closely these reports and situations with our intelligence units and closely working with the PNP and other uniformed services," Brawner said.

He emphasized that the military remains fully aware of political developments in the country while maintaining its professionalism and constitutional duty.

"Makikita namin ang nangyayari sa ating bansa. Hindi naman kami bulag. Hindi naman kami bingi. We know what is happening," he added.