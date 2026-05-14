AFP chief says Marines did not fire shots during Senate incident

“Kasi deployed sila doon. Meron tayong security detachment sa Senate, meron tayo sa Congress, meron tayo sa ibang offices like DFA. Trabaho nila yun to secure the facility,” he said.

He added that the setup is similar to that of the United States, where Marines are assigned to secure key government institutions.

“Parang sa US din, ginaya natin yung US na mga Marines ang nakabantay sa Senado nila, Kongreso, at White House,” Brawner added.

The AFP chief also dismissed claims that the Senate incident was part of an alleged destabilization attempt against the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying there is no reason to place the military under red alert status.

“Very professional ang Armed Forces, so hindi kami nagaalala na yung nangyari kagabi will spark something na magde-destabilize yung mga sundalo,” Brawner said.

“My instructions to the soldiers nationwide are for everyone to remain calm, disciplined, and professional. We should only focus on our jobs and leave politics to the politicians,” he added.

“Wala, hindi tayo nag-raise ng red alert,” Brawner further said.

Brawner also disclosed that he was on his way to meet the President in Malacañang and said his last conversation with the Chief Executive took place Wednesday night alongside Gilberto Teodoro Jr..

“Papunta ako ngayon sa Malacañang, may meeting kami. Magkakasama kami ni SND kagabi at saka yung battle staff, tapos kausap ni SND si Presidente kagabi, nandun kami while kausap niya,” Brawner said.