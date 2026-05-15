Camps toured but destab ruled out

Impromptu visits by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. to military camps triggered suspicions of a loyalty check amid the heightened noise of military unrest, which Teodoro shrugged off on Friday.

In an interview shortly after the 45th anniversary celebration of the 5th Infantry Division in Northern Luzon, Teodoro stressed that active duty personnel remained professional and focused on their mandate.

“In the active duty ranks of the AFP, where my jurisdiction lies, there is none,” Teodoro said when asked if the military had monitored any credible destabilization efforts against the government.

The Defense chief said calls urging the military to intervene in political matters would not influence active AFP personnel. However, such appeals may influence retired officers who support certain political groups.

“Those in the ranks are professionals and this will not affect them,” he said.

Teodoro emphasized that the ongoing political tensions and law enforcement issues surrounding the Senate were distinct from military and national defense concerns.

“There is a big distinction between a political and a law enforcement issue, and a military issue and a national defense issue,” he said.

He also warned against misinterpreting constitutional provisions, describing the AFP as the “protector of the people and the state,” saying that some groups incorrectly used the phrase to justify calls for military intervention.

“(It is) very clear in the Armed Forces that they have learned the lessons of improper meddling in politics,” Teodoro said.

Marines’ Senate role

Teodoro confirmed that he talked to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regarding the participation of Philippine Marines during the recent shooting incident in the Senate, clarifying that their role was limited to providing security on the Senate premises.

“Basically, we don’t have any role except to explain the participation of the Marines,” he said.

Brawner lauds troops

Meanwhile, Brawner visited the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Philippine Army at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, on 14 May, or a day after the tumultuous Senate siege, reaffirming the AFP’s commitment to the service and professionalism.

In his message, Brawner commended the troops for their dedication and sacrifices, emphasizing the importance of discipline, patriotism and loyalty in carrying out their mission.

“Continue doing good service for our country. Be proud of the uniform you wear and always be loyal to our Constitution, our people, our organization, our country and our flag,” Brawner said.

Speculations of a destabilization within the AFP had risen amid the political turmoil following the shooting incident at the Senate and the controversial departure of Senator Dela Rosa from the chamber.

The Senate shooting incident occurred amid tensions over the possible arrest of Dela Rosa following the unsealing of a warrant from the International Criminal Court in connection with the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.