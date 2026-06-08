Stormy weather forces cargo ship aground

An initial report from the Sinait police station said the vessel was en route to Calayan Island in Cagayan province when it encountered stormy weather.

“Water entered the ballast tanks, causing the vessel to tilt,” police said in the report.

The rescued crew members were brought ashore and are staying in the area while waiting for the rough weather to subside, officials said.

According to the state weather bureau, the southwest monsoon, locally known as the habagat, is currently affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon, while localized thunderstorms are impacting the Cagayan Valley region.