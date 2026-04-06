170 rescued as vessel runs aground

According to the vessel’s captain, the incident was caused by low tide conditions over a rocky seabed. Weather and sea conditions at the time were reported to be calm to moderate.

The vessel was operating within its authorized passenger capacity and had approximately 250 liters of marine diesel oil and 45 liters of lubricating oil on board. It was not carrying any cargo.

By 8:40 a.m., all passengers had been safely transferred to MV Princess Christine II and were ferried back to Tilik Port, arriving at around 9:20 a.m.

A joint assessment conducted at around 9:30 a.m. confirmed that the vessel was partially grounded in a shallow area. Authorities also reported no oil sheen or signs of marine pollution.

Responding personnel said the grounding site is outside a Marine Protected Area.

The vessel’s captain was advised to file a marine protest, while the crew will conduct an underwater inspection to determine possible structural damage.

At around 10:36 a.m., the Coast Guard Station in Occidental Mindoro recommended to the Maritime Industry Authority Regional Office IV the suspension of the vessel’s Passenger Ship Safety Certificate pending a comprehensive investigation.