PNP serves arrest warrant on Curlee Discaya; hunt on for co-accused

Nartatez said a sufficient number of police personnel were deployed to the Senate to serve the arrest warrant issued by a Bulacan regional trial court in connection with the controversial flood control project.

Discaya was under Senate custody after being cited in contempt during a hearing on the flood control controversy, making coordination with the chamber necessary.

“The arrest warrant was implemented in accordance with the law and established procedures in close coordination with the Senate to ensure an orderly, lawful and transparent turnover process,” Nartatez said.

“There will be no special treatment. All persons subject to lawful arrest will be accorded the same standards of professionalism and due process,” he added.

Last week, the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges for violation of Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, or malversation of public funds or property, through falsification of public documents under Articles 171(4) and 48, in connection with an allegedly anomalous flood control project in Bulacan.

On Friday, Branch 20 of the Bulacan Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of Discaya, his wife, and nine other individuals.

Some of those ordered arrested, including Discaya’s wife and three other accused, are already detained in at least three detention facilities in connection with separate cases.

Nartatez said he expects the same warrant to be served on all co-accused who are not yet under custody. The case is non-bailable.

“We want the public to be assured that the PNP remains committed to the principle that no one is above the law and no one is below the protection of the law,” Nartatez said.

“Our role is not to determine guilt or innocence but to ensure the lawful implementation of court orders and support the administration of justice,” the PNP chief said.