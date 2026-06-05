Discayas, ex-DPWH execs summoned by Malolos RTC for malversation

Aside from the Discayas, public works officials Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Merg Caparas Laus, Ernesto Galang, Norberto Santos, Lorenzo Pagtalunan, Juanito Mendoza, and Floralyn Simbulan were cited as co-conspirators in the case.

All three of Hernandez, Jaypee and Juanito Mendoza are already under the custody of authorities as they also figured in the malversation and graft cases involving former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla which are currently undergoing trial at the Sandiganbayan.

Based on the Office of the Ombudsman, the respondents supposedly collaborated in the illegal distribution of funds related to a river rehabilitation project under DPWH Contract ID No. 22cc0058.

Investigators from the Ombudsman were said to have uncovered evidence that proved that the appropriated budget was handed to St. Timothy Construction without the appropriate disbursement vouchers and proper documentation to prove that the project was indeed accomplished.

Also in the original complaint of the investigative body, the respondents were sought to be charged with a case of graft for the same crime on the same project.

The Discayas have risen as key figures in the multibillion peso flood control scandal that has implicated numerous public officials including Revilla and current Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Under the scheme, officials allegedly received a certain percentage of kickbacks from the appropriated budget of different projects which was typically set at 25 percent.

At the forefront of the illegal exchange were DPWH officials Henry Alcantara and Roberto Bernardo which have since been granted immunity given their stand as state witnesses through the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Alcantara and Bernardo were both members of the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office which was also the subject matter of the current arrest warrant at the Malolos RTC.

Though being a supposed conspirator in the crime, Alcantara was exempted from charges in the case because of his current position.

Due to the new warrant, Curlee who is currently under detention at the Senate will be transferred to a jail facility while Sarah remains at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory by virtue of an arrest warrant last 18 December for a P96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental.