Discaya handed over to police after Senate detention

The contractor faces a non-bailable malversation case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman over a P53.9 million flood control project in Bulacan, for which funds were reportedly released despite the absence of an approved disbursement voucher.

Meanwhile, a Bulacan court has also issued warrants of arrest against 10 other co-accused individuals, several of whom are already in detention, including Discaya’s wife, Sarah, who is currently being held at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory in Cebu.

Discaya is scheduled to be brought before the court for the return of the warrant of arrest, after which the court will determine the detention facility where he will be committed.