The move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen internal discipline within the police organization, dismantle criminal groups, and hold erring personnel accountable.

"There is no place in the PNP for personnel who abuse their authority or violate the law. If you choose to engage in criminal acts, you will be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted," Nartatez said.

"Our internal cleansing program will continue without fear or favor, and we will hold every erring police officer fully accountable. In this particular case, we are checking if these arrested personnel are part of a larger criminal group," he added.

Two active police officers assigned to the Caloocan City Police Station were arrested during a buy-bust operation inside a compound in Barangay 5 on 6 August.

The suspects, a 32-year-old police staff sergeant and a 39-year-old police master sergeant, allegedly sold firearms to a civilian poseur-buyer following extensive intelligence gathering.

Nartatez said investigators are also looking into the motive behind the alleged illegal firearm sale, particularly amid reports of violent crimes in different areas. The probe seeks to determine whether the suspects have links to a wider criminal network or other unlawful activities.

He also directed the National Capital Region Police Office to conduct ballistic examinations on all recovered firearms to determine whether they had been used in previous shooting incidents and to trace their ownership.

Nartatez assured the public that the two officers would face dismissal from the service, along with criminal and administrative charges.

"I also ordered the immediate filing of administrative cases, in addition to the appropriate criminal charges, against those involved," he said.

The two policemen are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities said the suspects were informed of the reason for their arrest and apprised of their constitutional rights. All recovered evidence underwent proper inventory and documentation before charges under Sections 28 and 29 of Republic Act No. 10591 were referred for inquest proceedings.

Nartatez said maintaining public trust requires the PNP to hold its own personnel to the same standards expected of every citizen.

"Walang puwang ang paglabag sa batas sa hanay ng PNP. Ang bawat kaso ay haharapin nang may patas na proseso at walang kinikilingan. Sa ganitong paraan namin pinatitibay ang disiplina sa organisasyon at ang tiwala ng publiko," Nartatez said.