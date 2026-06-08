Philippines wins first Man of the World crown

Kretz’s journey to the crown was fueled not only by his commanding performances in the competition’s various segments but also by a deeply moving final answer that resonated with both judges and audiences. Drawing from his own life experiences, he spoke about overcoming hardship, the struggles faced by children living through poverty and conflict, and the importance of building a future grounded in compassion, peace, and integrity.

His heartfelt message transformed a personal story into a universal call for hope, earning widespread praise and ultimately helping secure the historic victory.

The Philippines’ success at Man of the World has been years in the making. Since the pageant’s inception, Filipino delegates have consistently ranked among the strongest contenders, collecting runner-up finishes and Top 10 placements before finally claiming the crown in 2026.

Joining Kretz in the Top 5 were representatives from Ecuador, Chile, Mexico, and Malaysia, while contestants from Indonesia, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Vietnam completed the Top 10.

Kretz’s groundbreaking victory on home soil, the weekend became a celebration of Filipino excellence, proving once again that the Philippines remains a powerhouse in the global pageant arena.

From beauty and culture to advocacy and purpose, Filipino representatives continue to leave an enduring mark on the international stage—one crown, one achievement, and one inspiring story at a time.