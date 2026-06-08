Philippine Army seizes firearms, war materiel in Bukidnon

Among those seized were two M16A1 rifles, along with other items of operational significance during the clearing operation, underscoring continued disruption of the CTG’s logistical and operational capabilities amid sustained focused military operations in Northern Mindanao.

The operation was conducted through the joint efforts of maneuver and support units under the 4ID, including the 1st Special Forces Battalion, 26th Infantry Battalion, 88th Infantry Battalion, and 8th Infantry Battalion, which maintained sustained pressure and area security operations in Bukidnon.

In a statement, Brigadier General Seigfred C. Tubalado, Commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, commended the operating troops for their swift and coordinated action, noting the sustained momentum of security operations in the province.

“We once again extend our appeal to you, not as adversaries, but as fellow Filipinos. True courage is not measured by the bearing of arms, but by the willingness to embrace peace and unity. Do not squander your lives on a futile cause and a distorted ideology. There remains a lawful path through surrender, through which lasting peace and harmony may be achieved in our communities," said Brigadier General Tubalado.

Meanwhile, Major General Marion T. Angcao, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division, reiterated the division’s commitment to neutralizing armed threats and sustaining peace and development across its area of responsibility.

“The 4th Infantry Division remains steadfast in its mission to protect the people and neutralize all armed threats. We will continue to intensify our focused military operations to ensure lasting peace and stability in Northern Mindanao and the Caraga Regions. At the same time, we encourage remaining CTG members to avail of government programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and return to the folds of the law for peaceful and dignified reintegration into society,” said Major General Angcao.