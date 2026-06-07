2 Red rebels neutralized

Two members of a communist terrorist group (CTG) were killed in an armed encounter with government forces in Barangay San Isidro West, Goa, Camarines Sur on 6 June.
The Philippine Army-901st Infantry Brigade reported that troops from the 83rd Infantry (Matikas) Battalion recovered two high-powered firearms after the clash: an M16 rifle and a Galil Ace 22N caliber 5.56x45 IWI.
Authorities said the operation, in coordination with local police, resulted in the neutralization of two alleged members of the Sub-Regional Committee 2 (SRC2) of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC).
The military said the encounter stemmed from information provided by a concerned resident about armed individuals allegedly extorting money from locals in the area.
The 83rd Infantry Battalion said the residents could no longer tolerate the threats and reported the matter to authorities, which led to the encounter.
The military added that the operation was made possible through the strengthened Integrated Territorial Defense System (ITDS), with coordination among the local government, police, military and civilians.