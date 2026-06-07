2 Red rebels neutralized

Authorities said the operation, in coordination with local police, resulted in the neutralization of two alleged members of the Sub-Regional Committee 2 (SRC2) of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC).

The military said the encounter stemmed from information provided by a concerned resident about armed individuals allegedly extorting money from locals in the area.

The 83rd Infantry Battalion said the residents could no longer tolerate the threats and reported the matter to authorities, which led to the encounter.

The military added that the operation was made possible through the strengthened Integrated Territorial Defense System (ITDS), with coordination among the local government, police, military and civilians.