Firearms found in Quezon province

The post stated that the operation reflects the unit’s sustained and proactive efforts to prevent lawless elements from disrupting peace and order in local communities.

The recovered war materiel included one FN FAL caliber .30 rifle with one magazine; one caliber .45 pistol with one magazine; one improvised pistol/shotgun; and one upper receiver of an improvised shotgun.

Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, Commander of the 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade and Joint Task Group 7-2, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and unwavering commitment in the conduct of operations aimed at consolidating the government’s gains in internal security and peacebuilding efforts.

“This accomplishment highlights the effectiveness of sustained, intelligence-driven operations in ensuring that formerly affected areas remain peaceful, secure, and resilient against threats. It also reflects the dedication and operational readiness of our troops, who continue to perform their duties with discipline and commitment in safeguarding our communities,” he said.

The Philippine Army remains steadfast in its commitment to sustaining security operations that safeguard civilians, prevent the resurgence of violence, and reinforce the government’s peace initiatives through close coordination with local government units, partner stakeholders, and the communities they serve.