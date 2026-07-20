Mrs. Marcos and Gatchalian, in particular, led the awarding ceremonies and were among the individuals that tasted the dishes prepared by the regional finalists of the event.

She lauded the Walang Gutom Program (WGP) of the DSWD as an initiative that not only provided nutritious meals to people in need, but was also a way for families to improve their lives.

“This is what the Walang Gutom Program is all about–helping Filipino families build healthier, more secure lives–one meal at a time,” her post read.

As part of the program, Gatchalian said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the First Lady granted every participant of the event a P100,000 cash gift.

Notably, the WGP serves as the flagship anti-hunger program under the current administration.

The DSWD secretary expressed hope that the event would encourage more families to engage in similar programs that are intended to provide much needed assistance to the most vulnerable individuals.

“Hopefully you can serve as an inspiration for all families that are looking to improve their lives,” Gatchalian said.