OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne "PY" Caunan said the returning OFWs received full-cycle repatriation and welfare assistance from the government.

"This morning, we had 32 fellow Filipinos from Kuwait who received full-cycle repatriation and welfare assistance from the government," Caunan said during a press briefing at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Mandaluyong City.

She said the government is assisting not only Filipinos directly affected by the conflict but also those whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

"It is not only the chaos that is happening, but also the effects of the chaos on their jobs. That is why we are ready, the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Health, to provide assistance, whether it is repatriation, welfare, financial assistance, and reintegration," she said.

Caunan said more than 11,000 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated since March through about 165 chartered and commercial flights.

"We will not stop. This is the directive of our beloved President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that we will continue to provide assistance to our fellow Filipinos, not only in the Middle East," she said.

Caunan also announced the opening of a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Cambodia to strengthen on-the-ground support for Filipino workers.

She said the new office forms part of the DMW and OWWA's continuing effort to establish a stronger presence in countries with large Filipino communities in coordination with Philippine embassies and consulates.

Caunan added that OWWA and the DMW continue to provide assistance to victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment.