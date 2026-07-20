It was also established that the matter was merely submitted for preliminary investigation, allowing accused individuals to address any allegations pitted against them.

The lawyer also said that their camp has yet to receive a formal copy of the complaint.

“We respect all legal processes. That is precisely why we believe this matter should be resolved where our laws require it to be resolved–in the proper legal forum, after both sides have been fully heard,” she said.

Given the continued assertion that their client was among the masterminds of the multibillion peso flood control scandal, Atienza expressed confidence that once all the evidence was laid out that Romualdez would ultimately be cleared from any criminal liability.

“We remain confident that once facts are examined objectively and the evidence is tested under the law, Rep. Romualdez would be able to clear his name,” she said.

The lawyer also sought to address one of the points raised by the anti-graft body, stating that Romualdez had attempted to defy the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) that was issued against him through the Sandiganbayan.

Atienza, however, stressed that the congressman from Leyte has remained in the country, serving his constituents within his district.

“He remains in the country and will remain in the country until such time that he will be able to clear his name,” she said.

On Monday, 20 July, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano announced that cases of plunder and for violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act against Romualdez, former congressman Zaldy Co, and other unidentified respondents were set to undergo preliminary investigation.

One of the integral pieces of evidence that the anti-graft body had were said to have been drawn from the testimonies of eight out of the 18 supposed bagmen of Co that have repeatedly gone on public interviews, claiming to have delivered cash-filled luggages to various public officials.

While the credibility of the bagmen have been repeatedly questioned, the Ombudsman said that it had other supplementary evidence to support the claims of the individuals.