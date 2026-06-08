Kitt Cortez carries Philippine hopes in Global Eco Pageant quest

The Philippines is once again stepping onto the international stage as Kitt Cortez officially begins his campaign for the inaugural edition of Mister Eco International 2026.
With the release of his official headshot, Cortez emerges as the country’s representative in a competition that celebrates not only physical excellence but also environmental awareness, leadership, and advocacy. As the first Filipino contender aiming for the prestigious Mister Eco International crown, he carries the hopes of supporters eager to see the Philippines make its mark in the newly launched global pageant.
The competition’s online voting segment is now underway, giving fans and pageant enthusiasts an opportunity to help boost Cortez’s standing in the international race. Organizers emphasized that public support could play a significant role as delegates from around the world compete for a spot among the frontrunners.
Known for his strong presence and commitment to the values promoted by the organization, Cortez represents a new generation of pageant titleholders who combine advocacy with influence. His participation highlights the growing role of male pageantry as a platform for promoting environmental responsibility and social impact.
As voting continues, Filipino supporters are rallying behind their candidate in hopes of bringing home the first-ever Mister Eco International title and adding another milestone to the country’s proud pageant legacy.