Kitt Cortez carries Philippine hopes in Global Eco Pageant quest

The Philippines is once again stepping onto the international stage as Kitt Cortez officially begins his campaign for the inaugural edition of Mister Eco International 2026.

With the release of his official headshot, Cortez emerges as the country’s representative in a competition that celebrates not only physical excellence but also environmental awareness, leadership, and advocacy. As the first Filipino contender aiming for the prestigious Mister Eco International crown, he carries the hopes of supporters eager to see the Philippines make its mark in the newly launched global pageant.