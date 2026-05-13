Meet the women vying for Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Among the delegates turning heads is Bella Grace Flores of the Filipino Community of Florida, USA, who hopes to maximize the platform by launching a “Daily Dose of Sustainability” campaign online. Through bite-sized educational content shared on social media, she wants to encourage people to adopt more environmentally conscious habits in their daily lives. Beyond digital engagement, Flores also hopes to collaborate with communities, businesses, and policymakers to create long-term environmental programs.

Representing Mandaluyong City, Alyssa Mildred Villarina continues to champion grassroots environmental efforts through tree-planting activities and community greening projects. Her advocacy focuses on expanding green spaces not only within her barangay but eventually across more cities and communities through partnerships with volunteers and local government units.

Meanwhile, Mereyl Del Puerto of Dangcagan, Bukidnon is pushing for bamboo as a sustainable environmental solution. Recognizing bamboo’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide and prevent soil erosion, Del Puerto plans to promote bamboo farming while creating livelihood opportunities for local farmers and artisans. She also hopes to organize workshops teaching communities how to turn bamboo into eco-friendly products that can help reduce dependence on plastic and non-renewable materials.

From Ballesteros, Cagayan, Rina Andrea Delos Santos is introducing “Project ARAYAT,” a multi-sector initiative centered on culture, sustainability, and eco-tourism. Inspired by the Iloko phrase meaning “extending help,” the project highlights cultural appreciation, environmental responsibility, community participation, sustainable livelihood, eco-tourism advocacy, and collaboration among local sectors. Through the initiative, she hopes to create a balanced approach where tourism benefits both communities and the environment.

Also making her mark is Angel Polines Teruel of Pototan, Iloilo, who believes environmental change begins with personal accountability. As an advocate for environmental awareness, she hopes to educate communities about becoming more mindful of their impact on nature while encouraging collaboration among organizations, LGUs, and environmental groups to transform advocacy into meaningful action.