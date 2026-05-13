Meet the women vying for Miss Philippines Earth 2026

The search for the next environmental queen is officially underway as 33 candidates from across the Philippines and Filipino communities abroad step into the spotlight for the 26th edition of . More than just competing for a crown, this year’s delegates are bringing personal advocacies, community-driven projects, and sustainability initiatives that reflect the evolving face of environmental leadership.
Set to succeed reigning queen , the candidates recently introduced themselves during the official presentation streamed on May 10, showcasing not only beauty and confidence but also concrete plans for environmental action.
Among the delegates turning heads is of the Filipino Community of Florida, USA, who hopes to maximize the platform by launching a “Daily Dose of Sustainability” campaign online. Through bite-sized educational content shared on social media, she wants to encourage people to adopt more environmentally conscious habits in their daily lives. Beyond digital engagement, Flores also hopes to collaborate with communities, businesses, and policymakers to create long-term environmental programs.
Representing Mandaluyong City, continues to champion grassroots environmental efforts through tree-planting activities and community greening projects. Her advocacy focuses on expanding green spaces not only within her barangay but eventually across more cities and communities through partnerships with volunteers and local government units.
Meanwhile, of Dangcagan, Bukidnon is pushing for bamboo as a sustainable environmental solution. Recognizing bamboo’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide and prevent soil erosion, Del Puerto plans to promote bamboo farming while creating livelihood opportunities for local farmers and artisans. She also hopes to organize workshops teaching communities how to turn bamboo into eco-friendly products that can help reduce dependence on plastic and non-renewable materials.
From Ballesteros, Cagayan, is introducing “Project ARAYAT,” a multi-sector initiative centered on culture, sustainability, and eco-tourism. Inspired by the Iloko phrase meaning “extending help,” the project highlights cultural appreciation, environmental responsibility, community participation, sustainable livelihood, eco-tourism advocacy, and collaboration among local sectors. Through the initiative, she hopes to create a balanced approach where tourism benefits both communities and the environment.
Also making her mark is of Pototan, Iloilo, who believes environmental change begins with personal accountability. As an advocate for environmental awareness, she hopes to educate communities about becoming more mindful of their impact on nature while encouraging collaboration among organizations, LGUs, and environmental groups to transform advocacy into meaningful action.
As the competition progresses, this year’s batch is proving that the modern beauty queen is no longer defined solely by stage presence and glamour. The candidates of are bringing with them advocacies rooted in education, sustainability, community work, and environmental responsibility — giving audiences a glimpse into the women hoping to lead the country’s environmental movement on a larger stage.