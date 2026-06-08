From Senate cell to Bulacan jail: Curlee Discaya arrested over P53.9-M flood control case

Agents of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) arrested Discaya at the Senate, where he had been detained for the past nine months after being cited in contempt during legislative hearings on alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

The case stems from the rehabilitation of river control structures in Calumpit, Bulacan, where prosecutors alleged that Discaya-owned St. Timothy Construction Corporation received P53.9 million in government funds despite the absence of proof that the project had been completed.

Also ordered arrested by the Malolos Regional Trial Court were Discaya's wife, Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya; St. Timothy Construction executive Roma Angeline Rimando; and several officials and personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bulacan.

Sarah Discaya is already under detention at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu over a separate case involving an alleged ghost project in Davao Occidental.

Authorities noted that Discaya was wearing an arm cast when he was arrested due to a recent shoulder surgery performed while he was in detention.

CIDG-National Capital Region chief Police Colonel John Guiagui said authorities followed standard procedures during the arrest.

"The handcuffs could not fit properly because of his injury, but he was closely guarded. There was no special treatment given to him," Guiagui said.

Discaya underwent a medical examination and booking procedures before being transported to the Malolos RTC and later to the Bulacan Provincial Jail.

His lawyer, Atty. Cornelio Samaniego expressed disappointment over the arrest, arguing that Discaya had cooperated with authorities and helped expose alleged irregularities within the DPWH.

"He was the one who identified names and exposed the practices inside the DPWH. After helping the government, this is what he experiences now?" Samaniego said.

Despite the non-bailable nature of the charge, the defense plans to file a petition for bail.

"We believe a petition for bail is proper because the evidence of guilt is not strong. That is the purpose of the petition, even if the offense is classified as non-bailable," Samaniego added.

The lawyer also claimed that Discaya is prepared to reveal around 150 individuals allegedly involved in the country's flood control project anomalies, although he declined to provide details, saying the information would be disclosed "at the proper time.”

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla personally appeared at the Malolos RTC during proceedings, saying he wanted to counter allegations that Discaya was receiving preferential treatment because of his alleged connections.

"I am here to dispel any doubts that the Discayas are receiving special treatment. There have been reports that because of their large dealings with congressmen and senators, they are being protected," Remulla said.

Police said nine of the 11 individuals charged with malversation and graft in the case are now in custody.

Two DPWH officials, including Ernesto Galang and Lorenzo Pagtalunan, remain at large.

The CIDG has urged both officials to surrender as authorities continue operations to locate and arrest them.