Coast Guard halts sea travel in Davao Occidental after quake

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), through Coast Guard Station Davao Occidental, has temporarily suspended all watercraft operations in Davao Occidental as a precautionary measure following the seismic activity that struck Mindanao on 8 June.
According to CGDSEM, the suspension covers all fishing boats, passenger vessels and commercial watercraft until further notice to ensure public safety while authorities continue monitoring aftershocks and sea conditions.
“Vessel operators and coastal communities are advised to comply strictly with the directive. Port authorities have been instructed to enforce the suspension,” the Coast Guard said.
Further advisories will be issued as conditions develop.