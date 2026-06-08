DND, OCD coordinate rapid response after earthquake hits Mindanao

Relevant government agencies, uniformed services, and local government units remain on high alert and continue to coordinate to ensure swift coordination and immediate delivery of assistance in affected areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck near General Santos City at 7:37 a.m. on Monday.

The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was classified as tectonic, resulting from movement along a fault line.

The epicenter was located near Sarangani, approximately 13 kilometers south-southwest of General Santos City in southern Mindanao.

The tremor was felt across several parts of Mindanao and nearby areas.

Response teams from the national government are being prepared for possible deployment.