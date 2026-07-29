His remarks came after Cayetano posted a video on social media featuring her brother, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, questioning House prosecutor Rep. Chel Diokno over the prosecution's request for subpoenas covering Duterte's bank records, tax records, and Anti-Money Laundering Council reports.

The video included captions suggesting the prosecution was merely "taking a chance" and "accusing without evidence."

Diokno earlier said the edited video altered the context of his remarks and reinforced the defense's claim that the House was conducting a "fishing expedition."

He maintained that the House found probable cause to impeach Duterte based on AMLC findings presented during House Committee on Justice hearings and sought bank records only to verify those reports.

"We asked for bank records to see if the AMLC reports were accurate. Remember, bank records can only be disclosed when there is a subpoena from a court," Diokno said in a social media post in Filipino, adding that obtaining the records through the impeachment court protects the Vice President's right to due process.

Tolosa said the prosecution was concerned that the video could create the impression that some members of the impeachment court had already prejudged the case, potentially undermining public confidence in the proceedings.

"The more alarming factor here is that it may give an impression to the public that there are some members of the impeachment court that have a prejudgment... it could also lead to a perception of partiality, which is very dangerous because it could erode the people's confidence and trust in our institutions," he said.

He urged the public to watch the impeachment proceedings rather than rely solely on social media clips and stressed that senator-judges must not only be impartial but also be seen as impartial.

The prosecution on Wednesday began presenting evidence for Article I of the impeachment complaint, which concerns the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education from 2022 to 2023.