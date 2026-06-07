Why we need ‘storm chasers’

“We all know that here in our country, the topography is very complex, the area is complex, there are coastal communities. So, not all of that is covered by stations, satellites, and radar. For example, the one we went to last time in Aurora was a coastal community. It’s very complex, especially when we talked about the storm surge. We can only observe and measure what the impact was by having a team on the ground,” DoST-PAGASA weather specialist and storm chaser Marco Polo Ibañez said in Filipino.

Engineer Wilfredo H. Tuazon, the assistant weather services chief of theDOST-PAGASA’s Hydro Meteorology, Tropical Meteorology, and Instruments Research and Development Section, said the agency deploys storm chasers during a typhoon. The storm chaser team coordinator works with weather specialist and storm chaser Lean Michael A. Malabanan in getting to know the local perspective of the affected community and assess how they respond and prepare for the weather information they receive.

“It’s very important that we know how their minds work so that we can further refine how we deliver our weather and climate information,” Malabanan said.

Unlike weather forecasters who are office-based and are more focused on the entire country’s weather status, storm chasers are deployed onsite, chasing a tropical cyclone that is forecasted to cause severe damage.

“So, we are closely working with the weather division to know the forecast. But when we are already in the field, we do the monitoring and nowcasting. When you say nowcasting, for the next three to six hours, where will the storm go, etc.,” Ibañez said.