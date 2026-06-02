Keeping the weather warnings flowing

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is continuing its investment in a locally managed, on-premise email platform to strengthen the delivery of weather advisories and climate information nationwide.
The weather bureau said its Zimbra-powered email system, developed with local technology partner UR Solutions Inc., gives PAGASA greater control over security, uptime and data sovereignty. The platform currently supports around 1,000 mailboxes used for the dissemination of critical weather information and public alerts.
“For several years, our Zimbra platform has reliably managed the mailboxes dedicated to communicating severe weather data,” said assistant weather services chief Rolymer Canillo. PAGASA said the move reinforces the resilience of its communications infrastructure as the Philippines continues to face frequent typhoons and extreme weather events.