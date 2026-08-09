The department said the damage was recorded in 505 schools affected by the weather systems.

The rapid damage assessment also found 2,007 chairs, 274 information and communications technology equipment units, and 2,976 learning materials damaged, disrupting teaching and learning activities.

DepEd said it has begun processing funds for the repair of damaged classrooms and cleanup and clearing operations to help restore learning continuity in affected schools.

It estimated that P13.718 million would be needed for cleanup and clearing operations in the 505 affected schools, while P74.284 million would be required for minor repairs to 1,516 classrooms.

The department said it would continue monitoring the effects of the southwest monsoon, which was affecting Luzon and the Visayas as of Sunday.

The weather situation was further influenced by Tropical Cyclone Dolphin, which remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but was close enough to enhance hydrological risks, according to the DepEd report citing the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Western Luzon and Batanes were facing moderate to heavy rains, while extreme Northern Luzon was expected to experience gale-force winds and rough seas.

DepEd said areas including Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro could experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila and several other provinces were also at risk of flash floods and landslides amid occasional rains.

The department's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service said it will monitor areas that could experience heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.###