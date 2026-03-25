PAGASA commemorates 161 years of national meteorological services

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) marked its 161st year of National Meteorological Service and the 76th World Meteorological Day, highlighting its role as the country’s primary agency for weather monitoring and forecasting.

Established in 1972, PAGASA reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to climate and weather monitoring, tracing its roots to 1865 with the creation of the Philippine Meteorological Service under the Manila Observatory, then known as Observatorio Meteorologico de Manila.