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PAGASA commemorates 161 years of national meteorological services

(December 04 2025) PAGASA Hydro Forecaster, Edgar dela Cruz shows the position of the low pressure area (LPA) at east of eastern visayas, that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday December 04, 2025. that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said. Photo/Analy Labor
(December 04 2025) PAGASA Hydro Forecaster, Edgar dela Cruz shows the position of the low pressure area (LPA) at east of eastern visayas, that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday December 04, 2025. that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said. Photo/Analy LaborPhoto by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) marked its 161st year of National Meteorological Service and the 76th World Meteorological Day, highlighting its role as the country’s primary agency for weather monitoring and forecasting.

Established in 1972, PAGASA reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to climate and weather monitoring, tracing its roots to 1865 with the creation of the Philippine Meteorological Service under the Manila Observatory, then known as Observatorio Meteorologico de Manila.

(December 04 2025) PAGASA Hydro Forecaster, Edgar dela Cruz shows the position of the low pressure area (LPA) at east of eastern visayas, that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday December 04, 2025. that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said. Photo/Analy Labor
Strengthening fire prevention, community preparedness

The celebration coincided with the 76th World Meteorological Day and PAGASA’s Inter-DRRM Task Force Convergence Zone 2.0 Exhibit held on Wednesday.

“This exhibit is in line with our celebration of the 161st year commemorating the start of meteorological services in the Philippines. Its purpose follows the theme ‘Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow,’ emphasizing the importance of monitoring our environment for the protection of our future,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel T. Servando said in a mix of Filipino and English during an ambush interview.

Servando underscored the critical role of meteorologists, hydrologists, and forecasters who work around the clock to deliver timely and accurate weather information nationwide.

(December 04 2025) PAGASA Hydro Forecaster, Edgar dela Cruz shows the position of the low pressure area (LPA) at east of eastern visayas, that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday December 04, 2025. that has developed as a tropical depression and is now named “Wilma,” state weather bureau PAGASA said. Photo/Analy Labor
AI to aid, not replace meteorologists — PAGASA

He also stressed that despite advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, disaster preparedness requires collective effort.

“In preparedness, everyone should be involved—not just PAGASA or other agencies, but more importantly, the communities themselves,” he said in Filipino.

The PAGASA chief added that the exhibit highlighted inter-agency collaboration in disaster risk reduction and management across the National Capital Region, bringing together key stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), local DRRM offices, and other national government agencies.

MMDA
PAGASA
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO)

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