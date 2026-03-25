PAGASA commemorates 161 years of national meteorological services

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) marked its 161st year of National Meteorological Service and the 76th World Meteorological Day, highlighting its role as the country’s primary agency for weather monitoring and forecasting.
Established in 1972, PAGASA reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to climate and weather monitoring, tracing its roots to 1865 with the creation of the Philippine Meteorological Service under the Manila Observatory, then known as Observatorio Meteorologico de Manila.
The celebration coincided with the 76th World Meteorological Day and PAGASA’s Inter-DRRM Task Force Convergence Zone 2.0 Exhibit held on Wednesday.
“This exhibit is in line with our celebration of the 161st year commemorating the start of meteorological services in the Philippines. Its purpose follows the theme ‘Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow,’ emphasizing the importance of monitoring our environment for the protection of our future,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel T. Servando said in a mix of Filipino and English during an ambush interview.
Servando underscored the critical role of meteorologists, hydrologists, and forecasters who work around the clock to deliver timely and accurate weather information nationwide.
He also stressed that despite advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, disaster preparedness requires collective effort.
“In preparedness, everyone should be involved—not just PAGASA or other agencies, but more importantly, the communities themselves,” he said in Filipino.
The PAGASA chief added that the exhibit highlighted inter-agency collaboration in disaster risk reduction and management across the National Capital Region, bringing together key stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), local DRRM offices, and other national government agencies.