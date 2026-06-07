SM City Laoag mobilizes 1,330 volunteers for World Oceans Day coastal cleanup

The cleanup drive resulted in the collection of 1,040 kilograms of waste from the shoreline, helping reduce pollution and prevent debris from reaching marine ecosystems.

Collected waste included 470 kilograms of recyclable materials, 375 kilograms of residual waste, and 195 kilograms of compostable waste, highlighting the importance of proper waste segregation in environmental conservation efforts.

Organizers said the activity aimed to strengthen community participation in protecting coastal areas while promoting sustainable waste management practices among residents and partner organizations.

The coastal cleanup forms part of SM Cares' continuing environmental programs that encourage communities to take an active role in preserving natural resources and maintaining cleaner public spaces.

SM City Laoag said the initiative reflects its commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, emphasizing that collective action is essential in building a cleaner and more sustainable future.

World Oceans Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of oceans and the need to protect marine ecosystems from pollution and other environmental threats.