Simultaneous coastal, underwater cleanup kick off

Mayor Inocentes Cabaron led municipal employees in cleaning coastal areas near the town proper, including the seawall, wharf and reclamation area.

Cabaron said the event, themed “Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis,” is part of a year-round commitment to environmental health involving residents, fishers and businesses.

“The annual ICC Day brought together people from all walks of life to care for the sea and celebrate Moalboal’s love for nature and culture,” Cabaron said.

In Saavedra village, a private sector-led effort was spearheaded by Club Serena Resort and its parent company, AppleOne Properties Inc. (API). The group mobilized employees, scuba divers, and officers from the Philippine National Police, Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection for beach and seabed cleaning.

Samantha Manigsaca, API vice president for hospitality, said the company’s leadership in the event serves as a public statement on sustainability.

“We have been implementing earth-friendly measures across our group of companies, and the ICC is but part of our bigger journey toward corporate social responsibility,” Manigsaca said.

Participants also signed pledges to protect the Tañon Strait, the largest protected seascape in the Philippines. The strait is a critical habitat, home to 48 percent of the country’s whale and dolphin species, 8,408 hectares of coral reefs, and the town’s famous “sardine run.”

Moalboal, recently named a finalist in the Philippine Tourism Awards, relies heavily on its marine biodiversity for its local economy.

International Coastal Cleanup Day was established in 1986 by the Texas-based Ocean Conservancy. In the Philippines, the third Saturday of September is recognized as ICC Day under Presidential Proclamation No. 470, which encourages government and private sectors to document and analyze collected waste to improve local management programs.