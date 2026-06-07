SM Center Dagupan leads coastal cleanup, collects 524 kilos of waste in Binmaley

Volunteers also participated in proper waste segregation during the activity, highlighting the importance of responsible waste management in protecting the environment and reducing pollution in coastal communities.

According to SM Center Dagupan, the initiative forms part of the environmental programs of SM Cares under the SM Green Movement, which promotes community participation in environmental conservation through sustainable and collective action.

The coastal cleanup aimed to raise awareness on the importance of protecting marine resources while encouraging residents and stakeholders to take an active role in preserving the environment.

SM Center Dagupan said activities such as the cleanup drive reflect its continuing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, particularly in efforts to keep coastal areas clean and safe for future generations.

World Oceans Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the vital role oceans play in sustaining life and the need to protect marine ecosystems from pollution and other environmental threats.