Families affected by Typhoon Maymay in San Fernando City, La Union, received relief assistance through the distribution of Kalinga Packs by SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express and SM City La Union.

The relief initiative was carried out in coordination with the City Government of San Fernando’s Social Welfare and Development Office, which helped identify affected families and communities in need of assistance.

Leading the SM City La Union team during the distribution was Mall Manager Drake J. Lim, joined by Assistant Mall Manager Dina Bosaing and mall volunteers. They assisted in the orderly distribution and turnover of relief packs to beneficiaries.