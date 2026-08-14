Families affected by Typhoon Maymay in San Fernando City, La Union, received relief assistance through the distribution of Kalinga Packs by SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express and SM City La Union.
The relief initiative was carried out in coordination with the City Government of San Fernando’s Social Welfare and Development Office, which helped identify affected families and communities in need of assistance.
Leading the SM City La Union team during the distribution was Mall Manager Drake J. Lim, joined by Assistant Mall Manager Dina Bosaing and mall volunteers. They assisted in the orderly distribution and turnover of relief packs to beneficiaries.
Lim said the initiative was intended to provide immediate assistance while extending support to families recovering from the effects of the typhoon.
“During times of need, we believe that working together can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our communities,” Lim said. “Through SM Cares and SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express, we hope to provide not only immediate assistance, but also a sense of support and solidarity to families affected by Typhoon Maymay.”
The activity forms part of SM Cares and SM Foundation’s community assistance efforts during natural disasters, with partnerships with local government units helping ensure that relief reaches affected residents.
SM City La Union and SM Foundation said they will continue supporting communities affected by calamities through relief initiatives and other community-based programs.