DENR deploys divers for nationwide coastal, underwater cleanups

The underwater cleanup activities covered major dive destinations across Luzon, including Anilao, Puerto Galera, Apo Reef, Coron and El Nido.

Other participating sites in the Visayas and Mindanao included Siquijor, Panglao Island, Malapascua Island, Moalboal, Siargao, Camiguin, Agutayan Island and Sarangani Bay.

In Central Visayas, 17 divers from 15 dive groups joined as scubasureros in Panglao, Bohol, contributing to underwater and coastal cleanup efforts in the area.

“Being a diver, I really see the beauty of the ocean and how trash is destroying it. It’s our personal and resource goal to really help serve our oceans and beach side,” scuba diver Lloyd Leones said during DENR Region 7 live coverage.

Meanwhile, in Coron, Palawan, Richard Novelo, board director of the Calamianes Diver Association, was among 19 volunteer scuba divers who participated in the underwater cleanup in the island municipality.

“We are actively joining these kinds of events [underwater clean-up drives]. We really ensure that the underwater [environment] is kept clean because this [island] is the natural wealth of Coron as a tourist destination,” the diving instructor said in Filipino during DENR MIMAROPA site coverage.