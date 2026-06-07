More than 1,400 OFWs avail of jobs, government services at summit

The DMW organized the summit in partnership with the Quezon City government led by Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with various government agencies under the National Reintegration Network (NRN) and accredited local and overseas recruitment agencies that participated in the job fair.

A highlight of the event was the signing of the 2026 DMW Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Sea-based Overseas Filipino Workers, the Standard Employment Contract Governing Overseas Filipino Seafarers, and the Standard Employment Contract Governing Overseas Filipino Fishers.

“Currently, the government has already conducted 15 NRN fairs across the country, which have resulted in more than 25,000 services delivered to OFWs and their families, over 2,000 applicants advancing in their applications for local and overseas employment, and more than ₱20 million disbursed as livelihood assistance and business start-up capital for OFWs,” the DMW said in a statement.

The agency also reported that more than 10,000 OFWs have been assisted in returning to the Philippines since the conflict in the Middle East began, while about 14,000 OFWs worldwide have received free legal assistance.

The summit also featured plenary sessions on the government's whole-of-government approach to emergency response for OFWs, the rise of global Filipino entrepreneurs, warning signs of illegal recruitment and human trafficking, labor migration management, and proposed legal reforms.