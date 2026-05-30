DMW warns OFWs against fake overseas job offers, online scams

Cacdac said applicants must verify that recruiters are licensed by the DMW, their personnel are properly registered, and that a valid working visa—not a tourist visa—is being processed before leaving the country.

The DMW also advised prospective OFWs to carefully review documents, contracts, and fees, and to always request official receipts for every transaction.

Meanwhile, the agency continues to strengthen its reintegration programs following a dialogue with around 50 former OFWs currently employed at SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp.’s plants in Calaca and Lemery, Batangas, on 28 May.

Land-based OFW Concerns Director Charles Tabbu led the dialogue and encouraged workers and their families to participate in various government programs and services, including the Livelihood Program for OFW Reintegration, Balik Pinay! Balik Hanapbuhay! Aksyon Fund, and skills training under the Kaalaman Scholarships Program.

The DMW also promoted the Likhang Marino and Global Business Plan Competition programs, which aim to help former OFWs develop their entrepreneurial and business skills.

In addition, the agency recognized SteelAsia Corp. for prioritizing OFWs in its hiring program, saying the initiative supports the government’s efforts to ensure smooth reintegration and provide decent employment opportunities for returning Filipino workers.