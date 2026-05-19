Manila execs disavow Chinese national arrested over fraud documents

Manila City Administrator Eduardo “Wardee” P. Quintos XIV categorically denied Tuesday any connection between the current city government and a Chinese national arrested by immigration authorities for allegedly using fraudulent Philippine documents.
Quintos directed inquiries regarding the case to former City Administrator Bernardito Ang, who served under the previous administration of Mayor Honey Lacuna.
The statement was issued to distance the current administration of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso from Peter B. Zhuang, who was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on 30 March 2026, for alleged misrepresentation and the use of fake Philippine documents.
Quintos stressed that Zhuang is “not, in any capacity whatsoever, connected, affiliated, employed, engaged, or authorized by the City Government of Manila under the present administration.”
The city administrator added that any identification card, certification, or document reportedly issued in Zhuang’s favor is “beyond the authority, participation, and official knowledge of the present administration.”
Quintos said the city government will not tolerate “any form of misrepresentation, unauthorized use of the names or offices of City officials,” or the exploitation of local government identities and institutions by foreign nationals.