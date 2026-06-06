SM City La Union employees brave rain for Brigada Eskwela 2026

Neither dark skies nor heavy rains could stop around 50 employee volunteers from SM City La Union from taking part in Brigada Eskwela at Pagudpud Integrated School on 5 June. Driven by a shared commitment to providing learners with a safe and conducive environment to succeed, the volunteers came together to help prepare classrooms and school facilities for the opening of a new academic year.

The group encountered heavy rains while traveling to the school, but this did not deter their efforts. As they began their volunteer work, the weather gradually improved, allowing for a productive day of community service.

Employee volunteers participated in various school improvement activities, including cleaning school grounds, repainting learning spaces, and carrying out minor repairs to help create a more welcoming environment for students and teachers.