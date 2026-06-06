SM City La Union employees brave rain for Brigada Eskwela 2026

Neither dark skies nor heavy rains could stop around 50 employee volunteers from SM City La Union from taking part in Brigada Eskwela at Pagudpud Integrated School on 5 June. Driven by a shared commitment to providing learners with a safe and conducive environment to succeed, the volunteers came together to help prepare classrooms and school facilities for the opening of a new academic year.
The group encountered heavy rains while traveling to the school, but this did not deter their efforts. As they began their volunteer work, the weather gradually improved, allowing for a productive day of community service.
Employee volunteers participated in various school improvement activities, including cleaning school grounds, repainting learning spaces, and carrying out minor repairs to help create a more welcoming environment for students and teachers.
“Rain or shine, our commitment to serving the community remains strong,” said Drake J. Lim, Mall Manager of SM City La Union. “Through Brigada Eskwela, we are able to contribute in a meaningful way to the education sector by helping create spaces where young learners can thrive.”
The initiative reflects SM City La Union’s continued commitment to supporting education and community development through volunteerism and collaborative action. More than improving physical spaces, Brigada Eskwela fosters a shared sense of responsibility among stakeholders in ensuring that students have access to safe, clean, and inspiring learning environments.
By taking part in this year’s Brigada Eskwela, SM City La Union employees embodied the Filipino spirit of bayanihan, demonstrating how collective efforts can help build stronger communities and brighter futures for the next generation.
As a responsible community partner, SM City La Union remains dedicated to initiatives that create positive and lasting impact, because meaningful progress begins when communities come together, All For You.