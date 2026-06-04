SM City Laoag volunteers join Brigada Eskwela efforts ahead of school opening

The initiative aimed to help create a safer, cleaner, and more welcoming learning environment for students returning to school this academic year.

Maria Cristina G. Sebastian, mall manager of SM City Laoag, said the activity reflects the company’s commitment to supporting local communities and promoting education through volunteerism.

“More than a shopping destination, SM City Laoag remains committed to empowering communities and supporting education through meaningful action. Together, we are helping create better beginnings and brighter futures for every learner,” Sebastian said.

Brigada Eskwela is an annual program that encourages collaboration among schools, local government units, private organizations, and volunteers to prepare classrooms and school facilities before the start of classes.

SM City Laoag said it will continue participating in community-centered initiatives as part of its efforts to contribute to local development and support educational programs in the province.