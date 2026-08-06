The governor said the extension of the class suspension aims to protect students, school personnel, and the general public by minimizing exposure to weather-related hazards.

On 5 August, Diclas had already suspended classes at all levels for 6 August. Later that day, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and government work in affected areas due to the weather disturbance.

The provincial government advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor official government channels for weather updates.

Residents needing assistance or emergency response were urged to contact their respective Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).