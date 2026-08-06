LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Citing forecasts of heavy post-Maymay rainfall, Benguet Gov. Dr. Melchor Daguines Diclas has ordered the continued suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools across the province on 7 August 2026.
In Executive Order No. 2026-56, Diclas cited the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather bulletin issued at 2 p.m. on 6 August 2026, which placed Benguet under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.
The governor said the extension of the class suspension aims to protect students, school personnel, and the general public by minimizing exposure to weather-related hazards.
On 5 August, Diclas had already suspended classes at all levels for 6 August. Later that day, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and government work in affected areas due to the weather disturbance.
The provincial government advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor official government channels for weather updates.
Residents needing assistance or emergency response were urged to contact their respective Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).