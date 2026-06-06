Ridon: House prosecution panel to deal only with Gatchalian

“According to the lead prosecutor of the House Prosecution Panel, Congresswoman Gerville Luistro, the presiding officer we will be dealing with is none other than Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian,” Ridon said.

Ridon said the prosecution panel does not oppose a special session that may be called by the President, noting that Congress consists of two chambers and that the Senate is expected to convene more frequently following delays in impeachment-related proceedings over the past two weeks.

“That is something the House will support, and hopefully the Senate will also resolve the leadership matter with definitiveness, because we really want to know what the actual situation is regarding the LDR,” he said.

The lawmaker added that both the House of Representatives and Malacañang recognize Gatchalian's leadership as Senate President Pro Tempore and as the presiding officer for the impeachment proceedings.

“As far as the Palace and the House are concerned, we are acknowledging the leadership of Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian,” Ridon said.

His remarks come amid an ongoing leadership dispute in the Senate, with rival factions asserting authority over the chamber and its proceedings.