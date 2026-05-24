House prosecutors unfazed by rumored Senate coup

“So we leave it to the Senate, kasi ito po ay internal po sa kanila at kung ano po ang magiging desisyon po nila, sa atin naman po ay nirerespeto natin,” he added.

Adiong said prosecutors are mainly hoping to secure enough time to fully present evidence and testimonies supporting the four Articles of Impeachment filed against the Vice President.

He acknowledged that impeachment proceedings are not designed to move hastily, noting that the Constitution requires fairness for both complainants and respondents.

“Inaasahan po natin, syempre, ayaw din natin madaliin kasi unang una, ang taong-bayan din ay gustong malaman kung ano ’yung mga ebidensya na mailalahad ng ating House prosecution panel,” he said.

“At the same time hindi naman natin gusto na magkaroon ng delay. Kasi unang-una, magiging violation na rin ’yun ng karapatan ng defendant-respondent na ma-subject siya for undue delay of the judgment of the court,” he added.

The lawmaker also stressed that all senator-judges should be physically present during the proceedings so they can personally evaluate evidence and testimonies.

He described impeachment as a crucial constitutional mechanism for holding public officials accountable regardless of rank.

The Senate officially convened on 18 May, with pre-trial proceedings tentatively scheduled for 6 July.

Speculation over another Senate leadership change intensified after Alan Peter Cayetano claimed a fresh coup was being discussed, while Win Gatchalian reportedly emerged as a possible alternative candidate backed by members of the minority bloc.

However, it remains unclear whether any move would gain the required 13 votes needed to reorganize the chamber leadership.

“Kung magkaroon man ng changes sa liderato sa Senado, wala po roon changes sa ebidensyang maiprepresenta ng House prosecution panel,” Adiong said.