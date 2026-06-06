Filipino horror takes center stage in Berlin

Philippine horror is set to make its mark on the international film scene as Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins has been chosen as the opening film of the Obscura Film Festival in Berlin on October 16.
The announcement was made by Regal Entertainment, which described the selection as a milestone not only for the film but also for Filipino cinema as a whole. The recognition highlights the enduring appeal of local horror storytelling and the creative talents behind some of the country’s most haunting legends.
For generations, the Shake, Rattle & Roll franchise has been a staple of Filipino popular culture, introducing audiences to unforgettable supernatural tales rooted in local folklore and fears. With Evil Originsopening the Berlin-based festival, the franchise continues its legacy while bringing Filipino horror to a wider global audience.
Regal Entertainment emphasized that the achievement belongs to the filmmakers, artists, and horror fans who have kept the genre thriving through the years. As the film prepares for its international showcase, it also serves as a celebration of Philippine storytelling and its growing presence on the world stage.
The nightmares begin in Berlin this October as Filipino horror takes another bold step into the global spotlight.