Filipino horror takes center stage in Berlin

Philippine horror is set to make its mark on the international film scene as Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins has been chosen as the opening film of the Obscura Film Festival in Berlin on October 16.

The announcement was made by Regal Entertainment, which described the selection as a milestone not only for the film but also for Filipino cinema as a whole. The recognition highlights the enduring appeal of local horror storytelling and the creative talents behind some of the country’s most haunting legends.