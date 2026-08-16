Arrested were alias Jemai, 34; alias Mohaimen, 37; alias Moonderf John, 32; alias Mark Anthony, 41; and alias Erwin, 60, who police identified as the alleged maintainer of the drug den.

According to police, an undercover officer posed as a buyer and purchased suspected shabu from alias Jemai. The transaction prompted the operating team to enter the residence and arrest those inside.

Authorities recovered five heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 160 grams, with an estimated value of ₱1.088 million based on the standard drug price.

Police also seized the buy-bust money and a mobile phone allegedly used during the transaction.

The suspects are facing complaints for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, including illegal sale of drugs, maintenance of a drug den, possession of dangerous drugs, and conspiracy.