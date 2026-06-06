Dance, grace, and environmental advocacy take center stage at Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Emerging as the top performer was Ballesteros, Cagayan, who earned the Gold Award after impressing both judges and spectators with a standout routine. Tayabas City secured the Silver Award, while Valencia City completed the winners’ circle with the Bronze Award.

The competition served as another important milestone in the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 journey, giving candidates an opportunity to express themselves beyond beauty and advocacy. Through dance, the delegates demonstrated dedication, hard work, and the ability to connect with audiences—qualities that continue to define the modern Earth ambassador.

As the pageant progresses, the candidates remain focused on promoting environmental awareness and community engagement while showcasing their unique talents and personalities. The successful event at Robinsons Starmills further underscored the pageant’s commitment to celebrating empowered women who inspire positive action through both advocacy and artistry.